Three pro-Palestine protestors arrested at demonstration on Ohio State's South Oval

This story was updated on April 25, 2024 at 12:50 p.m.

Three pro-Palestine demonstrators were arrested Thursday at a protest in the South Oval on Ohio State's campus.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson told WOSU one person was a faculty member, another was a graduate student and a third person was not affiliated with the university. The names of the people arrested and what charges they face have not been released.

Shey, a protester with an OSU faculty and staff group supporting Palestine, said they were one person in the small group of people gathering on the South Oval after the initial encampment had been broken up.

Shey, who uses they/them pronouns and is transgender, declined to give their last name.

Shey said them and two other people sat on the grassy area reading and opening their laptop to study when police approached them.

“What is more quintessentially American college than sitting on a grass and reading a book? That’s what part of the American dream is,” Shey said. “What we were doing is exactly what Ohio State says this space is for.”

Shey also said another person, who they did not know, set up a blanket nearby. Shey was wearing a Keffiyeh scarf, symbolizing their support for Palestine, and a beanie with the Palestinian flag on it.

Shey also said police officers told them to leave multiple times and also said they weren’t allowed to gather in the South Oval. Shey said the officers eventually returned with dozens of other officers.

Shey said they got up, but the other people did not.

According to Shey, police arrested another university employee who was wearing a hijab, but Shey declined to identify the employee. “More than a dozen officers surrounded her and arrested her right there,” Shey said.

“There’s dozens of police officers and they all move towards the member who is wearing a hijab and arrest her first,” Shey said.

Shey said the person sitting on a blanket who was not affiliated with them was also arrested.

“I am a Black, trans, person and I was really nervous about getting arrested and what they would look like in booking and if they would be safe,” Shey said. “I was prepared to be arrested and my wife called me and told me to be safe… so I exited the green area. And once I exited about 90% of the police officers left.”

Shey said it was “absolutely wrong” that the three people were arrested Thursday.

Shey said they are hoping people still show up to the planned protest at 5 p.m. to show their support for Gaza. (The protest) is so the university sees that people care and that action is needed,” Shey said.

Shey said they are worried the arrests set a precedent at the university for what is allowed on campus. “All around the country right now, there are universities and university leaders make rules that are convenient,” Shey said.

About a dozen police were still at the South Oval around noon and an OSUPD patrol car was parked on the grass.

Around 11 a.m., most of the demonstrators had left the South Oval. Another demonstration at the Ohio Union is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday.

Johnson said whether the protestors can even be in the Union on Thursday is “an ongoing conversation.”

Officials are discussing how the university will manage Thursday's demonstration. Johnson said the union is a testing site for final exam week and other activities take place in the union all the time.

Johnson said police are still at the South Oval to keep people safe and informed of the rules. He said they are there to keep the area clear so university business can continue.

Johnson stated he doesn’t know how long the “no gathering” rule in the South Oval could last for. He said it's possible it could last up until or even during the planned Thursday night demonstration at the Ohio Union.

“What’s most important to remember is that people were informed this morning not to be here, not to gather here, so they were moved off,” Johnson said.

A group of about 25 pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered in the South Oval on Ohio State's campus Thursday morning to begin constructing a camp.

Before 10 a.m., demonstrators were starting to put up tents. A table had been set up and food, drink and blankets covered the ground.

Two deputy chiefs from the Ohio State University Police Department were also present.

"They can't have any types of tents and tarps. You have to get pre-approval for that," Deputy Chief Dennis Jeffrey said.

Deputy Chief Eric Whiteside told instructed the protestors to remove duffel bags too.

Mark Ferenchik / WOSU Ohio State University Deputy Chief Eric Whiteside (left) and Deputy Chief Dennis Jeffrey talk to OSU professors Johanna Sellman and Ashley Perez during a pro-Palestine demonstration on the South Oval Thursday morning.

One demonstrator told the officers that was unfair. "We pay tuition for this university," she said.

Two Ohio State professors, Johanna Sellman and Ashley Perez, saw the demonstrators and walked over to see what was happening.

"I want to be here for our students," Sellman said. Both she and Perez were students at the University of Texas and saw what happened there on Wednesday. More than 50 people were arrested there during a peaceful pro-Palestine protest calling for an end to the Hamas-Israel war.

Perez asked police if demonstrators could at least use their blankets to sit on.

"We want to make sure that the students are allowed to actually use the space in ways that they can use the space," Perez said. "It would be very hard to sit out here and study without anything between you and the grass, right?"

Jeremy Strickland of the Columbus chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America didn't understand why the demonstrators couldn't set up the camp.

"There's no rule that you can't have water or you can't have a blanket out on the oval. You can have a picnic out here if you want," Strickland said.

Students for Justice in Palestine said in an Instagram post the protestors will demand that Ohio State stop investing in companies and initiatives the group says profits off the genocide of Palestinians.

The arrests come two days after OSU police arrested two other protesters, both OSU students, at a demonstration of more than 50 people in front of Meiling Hall on south campus. Both were charged with criminal trespassing.

That came a day after Ohio State President Ted Carter said in a statement that comments made at recent student protests are deplorable. He warned if any hate speech escalates to incitement or threats of violence, the university will quickly enforce the law.