Beware of repair scams following severe weather in Ohio

Severe weather recently devastated numerous communities in Ohio, prompting many to seek repairs for the damage left in its wake.

But according to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohioans impacted by recent tornadoes and weather should be careful when selecting repair companies.

The agency warns that following extreme weather events, repair scams tend to increase.

These scammers often require upfront payments and promises immediate repairs to customers.

Following payment, scammers will either not return, leave the job incomplete, or complete the job poorly.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency offers the following tips:

