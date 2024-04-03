© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Study reveals cancer is leading cause of death in Ohio prisons

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Debbie Holmes
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT
Wikipedia Commons

The leading cause of death in Ohio's prisons is cancer.

Data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics showed that more than 2,300 Ohio prison inmates died between 2001 and 2019.

About 800 of those deaths were related to cancer.

Heart disease is the second leading cause of death with 650 inmates.

Suicide ranked fifth for most deaths with 134 inmates.

The reports that those 55 and older were more likely to die than any other age group.

Ohio placed 19th for the highest inmate mortality rate across the country. Louisiana was number one.
Debbie Holmes
Debbie Holmes has worked at WOSU News since 2009. She has hosted All Things Considered, since May 2021. Prior to that she was the host of Morning Edition and a reporter.
