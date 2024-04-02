© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Ohio Gov. issues rare weather warning: 'This is a dangerous day for Ohioans'

Ideastream Public Media | By Josh Boose
Published April 2, 2024 at 1:50 PM EDT
dewine-feature.jpg
Ideastream Public Media
Ohio Governor Mike Dewine made the statements while touring the Indian Lake area, which was damaged by strong tornados in March.

The potential for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening has prompted a rare warning from Ohio Governor Mike Dewine.

“This is not a usual day,” said Dewine during a Tuesday press conference. “This is a dangerous day for Ohioans, whether they live in Indian Lake or wherever they live."

Dewine made the announcement while visiting the Indian Lake region in Portage County, the site of tornado damage from March 14 that devastated the area.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center forecasted a ‘moderate risk” of severe weather for the southern portion of the state Tuesday.

"A severe weather outbreak is possible through this evening over the Ohio Valley with the broader severe weather risk including parts of the Southeast. Strong and potentially long-track tornadoes are possible from Indiana and Ohio southward into the Mid South.”

"You need to have a place to go if you get the report you have to shelter,” Dewine replied to reporters when asked if he had a message for Ohioans. “[You may] need a place to go, so figure that out now."

Forecasts indicate that Northeast Ohio is less likely to see severe impacts. The National Weather Service in Cleveland said Tuesday morning that the portion of the state between Akron and Canton will face an enhanced risk of damaging winds, significant hail and possibly significant tornados Tuesday afternoon and evening. Ohioans between Cleveland and Akron will face a slight risk of those weather events, according to the NWS.

The heavy flooding and the threat of severe weather caused some school districts in Richland and Ashland Counties to dismiss classes early on Tuesday.
Josh Boose
Josh Boose is associate producer for newscasts at Ideastream Public Media.
