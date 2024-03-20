National Guard welcomes home over 280 Ohio soldiers

The National Guard welcomed home more than 280 soldiers on Wednesday at the Christian Life Center in Dayton.

The soldiers from the 371st Sustainment Brigade and the 137th Signal Company returned after nearly nine months of deployment.

Friends and family of the soldiers gathered to greet them and celebrate their achievements.

Staff Sergeant Rachel Schultz said she learned a lot from her first deployment overseas.

“I really feel like I grew my skills for my military job and for skills I could translate to the civilian world. And it was great to get the opportunity to lead the soldiers that I had," she said.

The 371st Sustainment Brigade oversaw material and supply distribution and more during deployment. The 137th Signal Company worked to install, operate and maintain tactical internet.