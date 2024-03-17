First Four is back: 'It is the most passionate basketball town — Dayton, Ohio'

The Big Hoopla is back in Dayton this year.

The First Four games bring fans together at the University of Dayton Arena as teams compete to get into the NCAA men’s March Madness basketball tournament.

These events are organized by a nonprofit, the Big Hoopla. The hoopla is estimated to bring nearly $5 million annually to the Dayton region.

These games are a source of pride for Dayton, said Sarah Spees, president of the Big Hoopla Local Organizing Committee.

“It is the most passionate basketball town — Dayton, Ohio,” Spies said. “We coined the phrase, ‘The road starts here.’ What better place to be to start basketball for the championship.”

This year, the Big Hoopla is hosting 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, winner of Miss America 2024. Marsh will speak with students and service people during her visit to Dayton.

“As the only active-duty military officer to ever serve as Miss America, we are grateful she will highlight Ohio’s efforts to be the most military-friendly state, as well as the critical role STEM education plays to support Ohio’s growth,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.

The Big Hooplais a partnership between Dayton’s businesses, the community and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Through local support and sponsorship, the Hoopla ticket program has donated over 100,000 tickets to military people and their families since 2012.

Over the weekend, the organizing committee also hosted the Big Hoopla Stem Challenge and the Hoopla 4 miler race.

