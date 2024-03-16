Crowds gathering for Trump rally in Dayton today

Several American flags are flying in Vandalia awaiting former president Donald Trump.

Trump will deliver the keynote address at a Bernie Moreno rally today. Moreno faces Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose in the Republican primary race for the U.S. Senate. The winner will challenge the incumbent Democrat, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, in November.

Ohio’s primary is Tuesday.

Volunteers are staging select guests on risers behind the podium where Republican candidates will address the crowd. Others are sitting in the front rows below the stage. People are erupting in cheers, screaming “Make America Great Again.”

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Crowds have started to file into the Wright Brothers Aero hangar to await for former president Donald Trump.

Moreno is expected to talk at 2:30 p.m. today.

The stream of attendees pouring in are decked out in Trump paraphernalia. Many say they’re excited to see the man who they believe will economically strengthen the United States.

Trump is expected to speak at 4 p.m. BuckeyeValues PAC is hosting this rally.

Trump also held a rally in Dayton in 2022.

