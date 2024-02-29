Over 90 Clark County homes damaged following tornado

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency confirmed 93 residences were damaged in their jurisdiction during the tornado Wednesday morning.

Eight residences were completely destroyed down to their foundation.

The agency confirmed the tornado was on the ground for about 19 miles.

About 600 residences were still without power as of Thursday afternoon, but the agency anticipates 95% of the residences countywide would have power by 11 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by Saturday.

The county does not anticipate making any disaster declarations.

Michelle Clements-Pitstick, director of the Clark County EMA, said residents whose homes were affected are encouraged to contact their insurance companies for next steps.

“So just like every disaster it could (take) a couple of years to fully rebuild. It is different for everybody. There is no time frame here.”

Any community members who still need support can contact the Clark County EMA by phone at (937) 521-2175.

The agency will also be creating an online portal for residents to name any additional needs that have to be met.

Monetary donations to those affected by the tornado can be made to United Way Disaster Relief.

