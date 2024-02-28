Ohio Department of Transportation busy clearing overnight storm debris

Some parts of Ohio are continuing to recover from damage wreaked by storms early Wednesday. Gov. Mike DeWine traveled to Clark County to survey some damage there where authorities believe a tornado could have touched down. And road crews have been out much of the day, trying to help clear highways.

Much of the state was hit by strong thunderstorms, and some tornadoes were reported.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Matt Bruning said workers from that agency have been busy.

“A lot of it is just trees down, limbs down, if there is some debris on roadways, obviously trying to remove that. We are obviously at the mercy of utility companies when it comes to power lines. We are also dealing with some clogged drains,” Bruning said.

Bruning said crews were using a snowplow to remove trees from U.S. 40 in Madison County.

“The Springfield area was really hard hit for us. State Route 54 south of I 70 is one of the harder hit areas. State Route 41 as well,” Bruning said. “In fact we have some traffic signals that are on battery backup right now and are being monitored.”

Bruning said there are still some flooding issues in Lawrence County in southern Ohio.

