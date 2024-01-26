'Straight from bedtime to the studio,' how two artists work from home

Cincinnati is full of old Tudor-style houses.

A big basement workshop in one of them was a selling point for artists Molly Jo Burke and Nate Gorgen when they moved there recently from Columbus.

They need the space: Molly Jo and Nate have two kids, a dog, and a collaborative art practice they call “Byproduct Studios." The couple says their domestic life shapes their creative work.

Susan Byrnes Byproduct Studios artists Molly Jo Burke and Nate Gorgen

At their front door, I’m greeted by Molly Jo and her two daughters.

“Hello! And who’s this?” I ask.

“Lulu!” answers Molly Jo and her girls.

“Hi, Lulu,” I say, and dog Lulu snorts.

We move to the living room. They’re just about to watch Star Wars.

Nate says it was tough being an artist and a parent at first.

“You have time for literally nothing other than the baby. So, we were struggling to continue to do art. Then we hit upon the idea of being responsible to each other to make art." He says, "So I think of it sometimes as having a gym buddy. It makes it a lot easier to get off your butt and go to the gym (or the art studio).”

“The only time we run into issues working together is when there’s not clear communication,” says Molly Jo. “I always joke that we can work together really well because we're both middle children, and so having to compromise or have a dialog to get what you want from two siblings is built into our ability to work together."

Molly Jo is a glass artist. She ends up with leftover wax, plaster, and bits of glass. They get lots of wood scraps from Nate, who makes furniture and sculptures. When they renovated their house, they kept old tiles and vintage linoleum. They used all this to make a series of paintings and furniture called ‘Expanding Waste Line.’

“And it was very important for us that it not be junk art or trash art,” Molly Jo says, “but that we were actually reworking these materials to become something else.”

Susan Byrnes A flower that came out of the Byproduct Studios vacuum sealer

We go to where the transformation happens, in the basement studio. Rows of shelves are lined with bins and boxes of their collected materials. On the workbench is their favorite piece of equipment: a vacuum former.

“You can make molds with it, you can make art with it, you can cast fairly thick pieces of plastic for furniture parts and things like that,” Nate says.

Molly Jo makes a small arrangement to put inside the vacuum former. She uses her kids’ toy beads, a dried flower from Nate, and a little elephant from her grandmother's collection.

Nate preheats the machine.

Then, over the collection of objects, he loads a sheet of thin plastic. Once the plastic starts to stretch, he turns on the vacuum.

The plastic sheet drapes over the objects like a slice of melted cheese, but with fine detail. I can see the shape of the flower start to emerge.

Nate says, “I don’t know if that flower’s going to come out... wait…yes…yes...actually, it came out pretty well.”

“So the nice thing about the vacuum former is it allows us to make almost like a three-dimensional portrait." Molly Jo says, "I can compose things from our lives, and it's almost this weird still life similar to a Dutch painting.”

Susan Byrnes Vacuum formed composition

They turn their lives into their art— after they put their kids to bed.

“It’s from bedtime to studio if we’re lucky, as far as artmaking is concerned.” Nate says, “I feel like that's not a bad thing; that's something we have embraced. This is what we live in now. And this is the stuff we have around us.”

They’re bringing some of what’s around them to their new show. It’s called ‘Perceptions of a Material’s Purpose,’ it runs from January through March at the Weston Gallery in downtown Cincinnati.