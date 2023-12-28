Holidays give parents and college students a chance to talk mental health

Local and national health experts say this holiday week provides an opportunity for parents to check in on their children's mental wellbeing as thousands of college students are back home in Northeast Ohio.

"This is an important time of year because you're going to be spending more time with your kids," after they have been away at college, UnitedHealthcare's Rhonda Randall said.

Having these conversations is important as mental distress is on the rise among 18- to 25-year-olds, she said. For example, UnitedHealthcare's 2023 Mental and Behavioral Health Data Brief found the rate of frequent mental distress more than doubled among this age group between 2011 and 2021, rising from 12% to 24%. The assessment also found young adults experienced an 89% increase in a diagnosis of depression during their lifetime from 18% to 27% during the same period.

Such distress can include depression, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse and eating disorders, Randall said. Fortunately, these behaviors are not usually severe, she said.

"The positive news in all of this is a lot of that increased demand that we're seeing is for ... things like managing stressful situations, short term things that are amenable to support and coaching," Randall said.

A careful approach

Parents need to carefully assess their child's behavior, keeping in mind that what might seem like depression could just be exhaustion, MetroHealth clinical health psychologist Sheerli Ratner said. For instance, a change in sleeping patterns may not mean they're depressed. It could just mean they need to catch up on sleep after finals.

"There is a fine line between ... what might be exhaustion and just wanting to, quote, 'chill out and relax' in a more safe environment and actually demonstrating depression," she said.

However, if after the first few days a child does not seem to be acting like themselves, if their sleep patterns still seem different, if there is a significant change in their weight or appetite, there might be an issue parents should address.

For parents to successfully support their children, they need to be able to put their child at ease, Ratner said. And the best way to do that is for them to remain calm.

“More than whether you ask the right question, it's that you breathe and you relax and you create a safe space for your child to open up,” she said.

Randall agreed, adding parents need to be aware of the stigma associated with mental health issues when speaking with their children.

“Ask those open-ended questions and see where they go with it, starting by validating what's happening and letting them know that it's okay to have those emotions. You know, we all deal with stress,” she said.

Ratner said these talks also require patience, including giving children the time and space to fully respond.

“Just ask light questions and be able to be quiet and be okay with a bit of silence and give them a chance to gather their thoughts and answer thoughtfully,” Ratner said.

Staying open to current concerns

Parents also need to take the time to ease into the conversation, despite what concerns they might have from previous conversations with their child.

"If you're going to ask questions, definitely don't do that when you're driving back from picking them up at the airport or when they first get in your car or when you first they come in through the doors at home," she said.

Ratner said parents can set aside time to catch up with their child as part of the return trip home — a stop at a restaurant, for example. This way the conversation is more natural and the child is expecting to talk about how they're doing.

If it turns out the child needs some additional help, Randall and Ratner recommended reaching out to a pediatrician or primary care doctor. These doctors know the child and have connections to therapists and mental health specialists for referrals.

"They have a long standing relationship with you and your family," Randall said. "They're going to be able to get you in quickly in most circumstances and they understand how to navigate this. They deal with it on a daily basis."

She added parents can also talk to a mental health professional at their child's college and use telehealth to give the child a continuous care experience even after they return to school.

The student "can access it no matter where they are," Randall said. "They can access it when they're at home with you. They can access it when they're around, when they're on campus, for example, and have that continuity of care."