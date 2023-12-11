Cleveland’s Icebreaker Wind project on hold due to rising costs, pushback

Cleveland’s off-shore wind turbine project has been halted after the project’s private development partner pulled financial support.

TheLake Erie Energy Development Corp, or LEEDCo, is leading the Icebreaker Wind project. The nonprofit’s board of directors decided to pause the project, citing higher interest rates driving up the cost of materials along with pushback from the Ohio Power Siting Board and lawsuits from fossil fuel companies.

“General inflation and global circumstances have significantly increased capital costs, especially for materials like steel, making offshore wind particularly susceptible to economic fluctuations,” the press release states. “While LEEDCo is a small non-profit, other projects being pursued by the world’s leading offshore wind developers, with government support, are being stalled by similar factors.”

The Icebreaker Wind project called for six wind turbines located eight miles off of Cleveland shoreline. The project was expected to create 500 jobs and generate $253 million for the region’s economy, according to the news release. If completed, the project would be the first freshwater wind farm in North America.

Development efforts for the windfarm began around 2009 and received approval from Ohio EPA, the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Power Siting Board prior to the pause, the news release states.

With the project halted, LEEDCo and the Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy have agreed to return funding awarded for the windfarm, according to the release, as the pause would make it impossible to meet the department’s required award milestone.

LEEDCo remains open to the possibility of partnering with another developer to take over the project, according to the release. Board members are optimistic that the project will come to fruition in Cleveland, LEEDCo Board Chair Ronn Richard said in the release.

“I maintain my belief that – just as Ohio was the first in flight – the day will come when Ohio will be a leader in advanced energy,” Richard said. “I am disappointed by this pause on Icebreaker, but I believe that there will be a significant number of offshore wind turbines in the Great Lakes in my lifetime. Climate change will necessitate it.”