Youngstown State hires U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson as its next president

Youngstown State University's Board of Trustees voted to hire U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson as its next president Tuesday, despite a controversy over the hiring process.

The board announced the decision during its meeting Tuesday. It was met with a chorus of boos from the several dozen people who had come to protest Johnson's appointment. Dozens of students, faculty and alumni attended the portion of the meeting open to the public.

Johnson, whose congressional district includes Mahoning County and a wide swath of eastern and southeastern Ohio, is closely aligned with former President Donald Trump and voted to overturn the 2020 election.

Conor Morris / Ideastream Public Media Protesters gather outside of the Youngstown State University's Board of Trustees' meeting room while the board meets in executive session to consider offering a contract to U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, a Republican based in Marietta who is closely aligned with former President Donald J. Trump on Nov. 21, 2023.

Students, alumni and faculty have all raised concerns about the hiring process after the board of trustees reportedly interviewed candidates behind closed doors and announced only one finalist on Nov. 16 without publicly discussing other candidates. Critics have also pointed to a lack of opportunities to provide feedback on the selection process.

Mark Vopat, president of the faculty senate at YSU, said Tuesday that faculty weren't aware of any candidates for the presidency before the position was offered to Johnson last week.

Vopat interrupted Tuesday's meeting to ask the board why they would not accept public comment on the decision. Board President Michael Peterson said those comments could be given during the board's December meeting.

"I'm not exactly sure what the point of a December meeting is if you make a decision without hearing from the community first," Vopat said. "I would assume, and you can call me crazy, that you might want the input of the community who's come out today."

Later, the board invited Vopat, a 2016 Rhodes Scholar who graduated from the university and a representative of the student government into the executive session.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.