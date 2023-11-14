© 2023 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Huber Heights in 'state of emergency' after ransomware attack

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published November 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
City of Huber Heights

Huber Heights officials promise daily updates on city operations after ransomware attack.

The city of Huber Heights has declared a state of emergency after a ransomware attack on Sunday morning, Nov. 12, 2023.

Huber Heights officials say they will provide updates on the situation daily at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, they said city workers are using temporary access devices that have been distributed to all city departments.

Meanwhile they’re working to get the main system back online and expect zoning, permitting and code enforcement functions to be fully operational by Wednesday.

Forensic evidence collection began Tuesday, which will continue for the next couple of days.

Residents are asked to go to the city’s website for updates on services.
Tags
Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. He's won several AP awards for his reporting, and was the 2009 national 1st place Best Feature winner from Public Radio News Directors Inc. (PRNDI) for his reporting on one man's decades-long experience living with HIV/AIDS. Jerry Kenney began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. He joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host then transitioned to hosting All Things Considered. He has had several reports featured on NPR's national programs, and locally has been the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine, since 2008. He has produced several radio dramas and specials for WYSO in collaboration local theater companies. His current occasional series Bulleting Board Diaries focuses on telling the hidden stories of the people behind local bulletin board advertisements for small businesses and other organizations. Jerry says the series represents the best part of his job - talking to people in the Miami Valley and sharing their stories with listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney