Western & Southern Open is staying in Cincinnati

Beemok Capital, the owner of the Western & Southern Open, has decided to keep the tennis tournament in Mason, despite millions of tax incentives from the city of Charlotte, N.C., to move the tournament there.

It made the announcement on X Tuesday morning.

This summer, Mason worked with Warren County and state officials to offer a package attractive to Beemok.

"The passion and commitment of this community to keep the tournament here was an undeniable factor in our decision to stay," says Beemok's Benjamin Navarro.

"The City of Mason, Warren County, the State of Ohio and multiple corporate entities demonstrated their unwavering support for the tennis tournament," he continued. "This tournament and its history are special."

Mason Mayor Barbara Spaeth is thrilled. "We are beyond excited to know tennis fans from around the world will continue traveling to Mason each August for decades to come. We look forward to working with Beemok's leadership team as we transform the tennis center into one of the world's premier sports facilities."

Beemok Capital is finalizing plans to make significant investments in the facilities and experience.

At a tournament pre-party this summer, Beemok President Bob Moran talked about improvements made for the 2023 tournament, including a remodeled player lounge, a player terrace with fitness equipment, and a way for fans to personalize their experience. This involves computer software that picks the best ticket match based on three questions fans answer.

Even Tournament Director Todd Martin got sentimental when discussing the Greater Cincinnati event this summer. The Midwesterner, who was once ranked No. 4 in the world and who won a doubles championship in Mason, said, "I get nostalgic about being here because I'm so familiar with being here," he says. "I'm proud to be back in the Midwest and part of this event." But he emphasized he had toremain neutral in the decision.

The tournament dates back to 1899, turning professional in 1969 in Cincinnati. It's been in Mason since 1979.

The tournament will expand in 2025 from nine to 12 days and the single player draw will go from 56 to 96 players.

