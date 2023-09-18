Air taxi plant in Dayton to add 2,000 jobs, 'redefine urban transportation'

Joby Aviation Inc. will build a $477.5 million plant at the Dayton International Airport to build electric air taxis, creating 2,000 jobs.

Joby Ohio’s new facility will build, test, and fly all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxis that will predominantly be used for commercial passenger transportation.

The aircraft, designed to accommodate a pilot and four passengers, can reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour over a 100-mile range.

Joby Ohio plans to operate the aircraft as part of a global aerial ridesharing networks.

"Ohio’s legacy in aviation leadership begins with the Wright Brothers and continues now with Joby Aviation, as they launch a new era in advanced aviation manufacturing and aerial mobility in Dayton,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a news release. “The aircraft that will roll off Joby Ohio’s production lines will redefine urban transportation and contribute to a transformational change in the way people and goods travel. We welcome Joby and celebrate the new chapter of air mobility history that will be made here in Ohio, the Heart of Aviation and Aerospace.”

Joby Ohio expects to manufacture up to 500 air taxis per year at the 140-acre site at the Dayton airport.

Construction is expected to begin next year, and the facility will come online in 2025.

Joby Ohio will use existing nearby buildings in the interim.

The company’s total new payroll is expected to surpass $140 million.

