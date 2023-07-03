Akron activists to gather ahead of city council meeting Monday

Akron activists plan to gather ahead of Monday’s city council meeting and encourage citizens to speak up about police brutality and other topics.

The event, “All Call to City Hall,” is one of several gatherings held over the past week to call for justice for Jayland Walker, who was fatally shot by Akron Police on June 27, 2022.

Volunteers will help attendees fill out public comment forms and prepare talking points at the Akron Municipal Building starting at 6 p.m., according to Serve the People Akron, one of the groups that organized the events.

Akron City Council holds a “public comment” portion at the end of each of its regular meetings. Citizens are each permitted three minutes to speak.

The gathering comes less than a week after about two dozen citizens attended Akron’s Citizens’ Police Oversight Board meeting to share grievances with the board’s work thus far and call for more accountability in the police department.

Some residents asked for more time to speak during these meetings. The CPOB follows a similar structure to city council: three minutes per person, but while city council holds its public comment period at the end of meetings, the CPOB holds its forum at the beginning.

Citizens also encouraged the board members to adopt investigatory power in its official rules and procedures. Later that meeting, the board voted that it should have both investigatory and subpoena powers.

The board’s rules must now be approved by city council. They expect to present them during city council’s July 17 meeting in two weeks.



Council also holding public hearing

Tonight, city council is also holding a public hearing to consider the LeBron James Family Foundation’s request for the construction of a medical clinic near the I Promise School.

The foundation and its project team are asking to construct an addition on the building that will be used for the clinic, located across the street from its House Three Thirty facility on West Market Street.

The clinic will be called I Promise HealthQuarters, according to the conditional use request. It will be operated by AxessPointe, a community health center and open to the public.

The center would offer primary care, dental, vision and behavioral health services, according to the request.

After the public hearing, councilmembers will vote whether to approve the conditional use permit.