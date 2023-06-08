Major food packaging company opens first U.S. location in Washington Court House, Ohio

Plastilene Group, a major food packaging and distribution company, has opened a new facility in Washington Court House, Ohio.The Sustainable Food Packaging Sustainable Food Packaging Innovation Center is the first in the U.S. for the company, which is based in Colombia.

Plastilene uses materials that are recyclable and biodegradable to make sustainable food packaging. The 48 million dollar Washington Court House site will focus on research, development and production. The company has hired 58 people in product development, engineering, management and research.

Glenn Richardson, from JobsOhio, said Plasilene’s research center speaks to the importance of the region in food packaging and production.

“ We do have very thriving sectors there,” Richardson said. “And with sustainability becoming a more important topic across many sectors, including the food packaging industry, we have the opportunity and the responsibility to be leading in sustainable packaging.”

Stefano Bertini, Plastilene’s CEO, said the new center is the first step for long-term investment in the region.

“Our plan, of course, is growing and we are working with our customers and potential customers,” Bertini said. “We probably will have to keep investing in hopefully doubling the capacity that we have today in the next two, three years. So maybe sooner.”

The company has existing operations in Ecuador and Guatemala.