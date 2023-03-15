Tianna Esperanza's uphill climb to conquering 'Terror'

"When I was first listening to [your music]," Morning Edition host Leila Fadel tells singer-songwriter Tianna Esperanza, "I was more listening to just the music, before the lyrics really set into my head – this sort of sweet track, like a renaissance-style music. And then you hear what you're saying."

Sometimes, when I'm walking

and a man looks at me,

I think of all the ways

I could make him bleed.

I would dig my key

into his eye.

I'd crack his teeth,

liver and spleen.

Those lyrics comes from the song "Terror," which is at the conceptual heart of Esperanza's new album of the same name. The result is an eclectic mix of musical styles — folk and classical, jazz and swing, with hip-hop looming above throughout — that NPR Music's chief critic Ann Powers described as "masterful." That fluency didn't come easy.

"When I was 8 years old," Esperanza explains, "my brother passed away — and when I was 13, and many times in my life, I've experienced ranges of sexual assault and abuse. I'm bringing these stories out slowly, in my own comfort, to connect those dots ... to transcend my pain and connect with others."

Warning: The song/video below contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault that may not be appropriate for younger listeners/viewers.

Esperanza, who uses non-binary pronouns, explains that their upbringing — in a mixed-race family, amidst the otherwise homogenous community of Cape Cod, Mass. — was difficult, but ultimately instructive. Esperanza's family, mostly white, was "very good," they explain, "about trying to fill in some of those gaps, but there's only so much they could do and understand ... I was yearning for Black friends, and understanding how to do my Black hair, [but] not having products on Cape Cod and things like that."

"As I grow older, I love Cape Cod more and more — it's one of the most beautiful places in the world. While also having this political backdrop, of white flight from the '60s, the segregation. It's so apparent there." Esperanza's relative estrangement from Black life on the peninsula resulted, at around 13 or 14 years old, in a search for deeper connection to that history. That search, ultimately, led to the mentorship of Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June, who also turns in a guest appearance on Terror.

"We would speak almost every week for five months," they explain. "Valerie and I connected instantly and we talked about our love for folk music, especially how that is very misunderstood on many sides.

"That's not what's expected from a Black woman. I feel like there's still a mindset of, you know, what we are good for is: silky [vocal] runs, and R&B, and curvaceous dresses. And that's what sells. I think that there's so much more to our stories."

