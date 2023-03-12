© 2023 88.5 FM WYSU
See all the red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars

By Grace Widyatmadja,
Nicole Werbeck
Published March 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT

The 2023 Oscars are here! Hollywood's biggest stars will walk down this year's champagne-colored carpet before entering the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. This year's event will be hosted by late night television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Traditionally, the Academy Awards red carpet is where the world's most prestigious stars present themselves in the way they'll be remembered decades from now.

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 95th Academy Awards:

Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Harry Shum Jr.
Harry Shum Jr.
Ruth E. Carter
Ruth E. Carter
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Questlove
Questlove
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser
Malala Yousafzai
Malala Yousafzai
Austin Butler
Austin Butler
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Rihanna
Rihanna
Hong Chau
Hong Chau
Ram Charan
Ram Charan
Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson
Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson
Lauren Ridloff
Lauren Ridloff
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow
Marlee Matlin
Marlee Matlin
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne
David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar
David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira
Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors
Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas
Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell
Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Tems
Tems
Ludwig Goransson
Ludwig Goransson
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Ke Huy Quan
Ke Huy Quan
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

