A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard has crashed

Updated February 15, 2023 at 10:18 PM ET

A Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday afternoon near Alabama Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Madison County, the Guard said in a statement.

There were no survivors, the county sheriff's office told NPR. The victims' families are being notified.

Two crew members were on board the helicopter, according to authorities.

The crash occurred during a training flight, and no other service members or civilians were harmed, according to the Tennessee National Guard.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy," said Brigadier General Warner Ross, Tennessee's adjutant general.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he and his wife are "saddened by the tragic loss of two Tennessee National Guard members. Please join us in lifting their families up in prayer & support during this time of unspeakable grief."

Maria & I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Tennessee National Guard members. Please join us in lifting their families up in prayer & support during this time of unspeakable grief. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) February 16, 2023

National Guard Bureau spokesperson Robert Carver said it's "premature to discuss possible causes of the crash" and "the incident will be investigated."

Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Department were still at the crash site Wednesday night and will block off a long stretch of Highway 53 until at least Thursday afternoon.

