Trump confirms Iran shot down helicopter, says U.S. 'must' respond

President Trump said Tuesday the U.S. "must" respond to the Iran attack that downed a U.S. helicopter.

He said the two pilots were unharmed and safe.

"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack," Trump said.

It's unclear what this means for the overall ceasefire that's been in effect for weeks. Both sides have continued peace talks despite several flare ups in the region.

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