Ilia Malinin's unforgettable Olympics, Chloe Kim's silver and Wisconsin's influence on the games

Updated February 13, 2026 at 8:25 PM EST

As men's figure skating draws to a thrilling conclusion for Ilia Malinin, we also look at Chloe Kim's third consecutive medal for snowboarding and Jessie Diggins' heroic cross-country skiing bronze. Plus: the secret power behind the U.S. women's hockey team — their shared college background. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with "Up First Winter Games." Join host A Martínez along with NPR's Brian Mann, Wisconsin Public Radio's Jenny Peek and figure skating legend Scott Hamilton.

