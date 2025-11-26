Two National Guard members shot in D.C., suspect is in custody, authorities say

Two National Guard members have been shot near the White House in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X that she was praying for two guardsmen who were shot. The Metropolitan Police Department said one suspect is in custody.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump wrote that the two guardsmen have been "critically wounded."

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen ... is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," he added.

In an emailed statement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump has been briefed on the incident.

"The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation," Leavitt added.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

Copyright 2025 NPR