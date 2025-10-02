U.K. police label Manchester's deadly synagogue attack as a 'terrorist incident'

Updated October 2, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT

LONDON — At least two people were killed and several injured in a car-ramming and stabbing outside in Manchester, England's Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation on Yom Kippur, an attack police have now classified as a "terrorist incident."

Greater Manchester Police said its officers fatally shot a suspected attacker and arrested two other people in connection to the incident, but did not disclose their identities.

"This has been officially declared a terrorist incident and the investigation is now being led by the Counter Terrorist Police," Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said in a statement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "appalling" and "all the more horrific" for taking place on Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day. "We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe," Starmer added, confirming additional police were being deployed nationwide.

King Charles III said in an online statement that he and Queen Camilla were "deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community."

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC he could "only imagine the fear this will bring," praising police for responding within 7 minutes. "I can give some reassurance immediately to people that the immediate danger appears to be over and Greater Manchester Police have dealt with it very quickly," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR