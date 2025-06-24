Trump is 'not happy' with Israel after saying it and Iran both broke a ceasefire

Updated June 24, 2025 at 7:49 AM EDT

President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Israel and Iran for possible violations of a ceasefire, telling reporters at the White House: "You know what we have? We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing."

"Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel," Trump said.

Trump also posted a warning on social media: "ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!"

The president's charged comments came hours after Israel and Iran agreed to stop their war early Tuesday, followed by accusations from Israel that Iran had broken the ceasefire.

Editor's note: This is an update on an earlier story. The original version that published at 4:56 a.m. ET follows below. This is a developing story that will be updated again.

John Wessels / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Israeli emergency services and security officers search for casualties in the rubble of a building hit by an Iranian missile in Beersheba in southern Israel on Tuesday.

AMMAN, Jordan — Israel and Iran said they agreed to stop fighting on Tuesday, following President Trump's announcement that the two countries had reached a ceasefire deal.

But the future of such a ceasefire came under immediate question, as reports persisted Tuesday morning of further strikes.

In a statement to NPR, the Israeli military accused Iran of firing two missiles toward Israel after the ceasefire took effect, and said they were intercepted. Iran's military denied any missile launches at Israel after the agreement took effect, according to Iran's state media.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to "respond forcefully" and "continue the intensified operations targeting regime assets and terror infrastructure in Tehran."

The tenuous ceasefire comes more than a week and a half after Israel launched its attack on Iran, leading to deadly exchanges of missile and drone barrages between them and threatening to draw the Middle East — and the United States — into a wider war. It comes a few days after the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear facilities.

"In light of the operation's objectives being achieved, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has agreed to the president's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Before the Israeli statement, Trump wrote on social media in all caps: "The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it!"

Earlier in the morning, Iran's state TV said Tehran had "imposed" a ceasefire on the "Zionist enemy." Iran's government does not officially recognize Israel as a state.

Israel and Iran exchanged attacks up to the final moments when the ceasefire was due to begin, causing casualties, according to Iranian state media and Israeli emergency services.

The final death toll from the war is not immediately clear. Over the weekend, Iran's Health Ministry said 430 civilians had been killed by Israel's strikes in Iran. An independent activist group called the Human Rights Activists News Agency counted 974 total fatalities, as it also included 268 Iranian military personnel.

Israel's previous death toll was 24, according to the Israeli government, but recent barrages have caused new fatalities.

On Monday, Trump first said Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire that could lead to an end to the war between the two countries.

Soon afterward, Vice President Vance, speaking on Fox News, said Trump wanted to work on a "long-term settlement" between Iran and Israel.

"I think the Iranians are at a place where they don't want to keep on fighting," Vance said in the interview.

Earlier Monday, Iran's state-run news agency Tasnim said that Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq. The U.S. Central Command said the U.S. and Qatari forces successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles targeting the air base.

Trump said on social media that U.S. officials had been given advance notice by Iran of the strikes.

NPR's Tamara Keith contributed reporting from Washington, D.C.; Hadeel Al-Shalchi and Daniel Estrin contributed from Tel Aviv, Israel.

