Trump fires all 3 Democrats on the Consumer Product Safety Commission

The Democratic members of an independent agency dedicated to protecting Americans from dangerous products and issuing recalls and safety warnings were fired by President Trump via an overnight email.

It's the latest instance of Trump seeking to replace high-ranking officials at independent federal agencies — efforts that have drawn legal challenges.

The firings at the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) come as consumer protection groups and lawmakers warn that Trump may be attempting to dismantle the entire agency.

Congressional Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, issued a letter Friday condemning purported plans by Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought to eliminate the agency and to absorb its functions and staff into what the lawmakers describe as a "currently nonexistent staff division within the Department of Health and Human Services."

It's unclear if the Trump administration would pursue such a plan. The White House didn't immediately respond to NPR's request for comment, but when asked about changes at the CPSC during her press briefing Friday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president "has the right to fire people within the executive branch."

Richard Trumka Jr., one of the three Democratic commissioners sacked by Trump, said in a statement posted on social media: "I'll see him in court."

In an interview with NPR, Trumka said of the firings, "I think U.S. consumers should be a little bit worried right now, because we did not get stronger and we did not get safer today overall."

Trumka and Commissioner Mary Boyle received an email Thursday night informing them Trump was firing them — with no reason stated. Boyle confirmed her termination to The Washington Post.

Alexander Hoehn-Saric, the third Democratic commissioner, said in a statement that he received no communications from the White House, but that CPSC Acting Chairman Peter Feldman "is preventing me from executing my duties as Commissioner based on an assertion that the President is also seeking my removal."

In an interview with NPR, Hoehn-Saric said when he arrived at work Friday, "I was basically prohibited from coming into the building or to be able to use any equipment. " He said he was "deeply saddened" by his removal and by the actions of Feldman.

Feldman told CPSC employees in an email that he was informed of Hoehn-Saric, Trumka and Boyle's removal.

"Both the Constitution and the Consumer Product Safety Act grant the President authority to remove members of CPSC. President Trump has exercised this authority, and he has done so lawfully," Feldman wrote. "CPSC remains committed to our important safety mission: protecting American consumers from the unreasonable risk of injury associated with consumer products. The Commission will continue to carry out its duties with diligence and integrity."

Under the federal law governing the agency, the president can remove a commissioner "for neglect of duty or malfeasance in office but for no other cause."

Trumka said his firing and Hoehn-Saric's presumed termination at the panel follows their refusal to follow demands from members of DOGE, Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's government-slashing informal Department of Government Efficiency. The two commissioners maintain their removals are against the law.

"The illegal attempt to remove me from CPSC happened immediately after my colleagues and I took steps to advance our safety work and protect our staff from arbitrary firings," Hoehn-Saric wrote in his statement.

Termination by email

CPSC, an agency formed in 1972, works to protect Americans from dangerous items that pose a safety hazard or even risk death, like adult portable bed rails and unsafe children's toys. It also seizes hazardous products at the nation's ports. The agency is led by five commissioners, one who serves as chairman, that serve for multi-year terms. All of the Democrats fired by Trump still had from several months to years left on their term.

The panel's website still lists Acting Chairman Feldman and Republican Commissioner Douglas Dziak, whose term ended in October 2024. Hoehn-Saric said Dziak is serving until a successor is confirmed. The Democrats are now categorized under "past commissioners."

For the next six months, the commission can act with its two-person quorum, Hoehn-Saric said. Dziak will be forced to leave in October.

Trumka expressed doubt that the two remaining members will be able to do the work of the agency. "I don't think you're going to see any safety standards coming out of this agency — not while there's only the two commissioners in there," he told NPR.

Hoehn-Saric said the Trump administration has not focused on CPSC at all since taking office. The president "has neither nominated a permanent chair, nor sought to fill even the other Republican commissioner position," he said. "So it's hobbling forward, and can do so for the next six months. But after that, I really worry about how it's going to be able to do anything."

Like Dziak, Trumka, Boyle and Hoehn-Saric were nominated by former President Joe Biden. Boyle was a longtime staff member of the CPSC before being nominated to serve as a commissioner.

Trumka, whose father was a powerful labor leader and Democratic Party ally, had a background in law with a career working as an assistant attorney general in the consumer protection division in Maryland and as general counsel and staff director of the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy.

Hoehn-Saric similarly has a background in law and working on consumer protection oversight as chief counsel with the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Pressure from DOGE, the White House

Hoehn-Saric said 24 employees at CPSC took the Trump administration's initial buyout, as part of its efforts to cut the federal workforce. But with an agency of around 500, every person is needed, he said.

The White House and DOGE have been pressuring the agency to make further staffing cuts. Trumka and Hoehn-Saric told NPR the three Democratic members were on the same page about refusing to make those changes. They reinforced those feelings during a public meeting Wednesday.

And for that, DOGE came knocking on the agency's door on Thursday afternoon, Trumka said.

"By 3:45 pm, CPSC's Acting Chair, Peter Feldman sent an email to Commissioners seeking approval to bring aboard two DOGE detailees to the agency: Justin Fox and Nate Cavanaugh. He set a 6:00 pm deadline to respond," Trumka wrote in his statement.

They were refused. Trumka said, "If these people are allowed in to govern our agency, they will gut it and the result will turn back the clock on product safety. Two of my colleagues said no as well, forming a majority to block the move. Rather than respect the democratic process, soon after, I received the email purporting to fire me."

Hoehn-Saric told NPR those two DOGE representatives were demanding access to CPSC data, which includes personnel data and information they collect during product safety investigations like company proprietary information, police reports and other information. The Trump administration has said DOGE needs data to track waste and fraud in the federal government.

The CPSC is the latest independent federal agency facing pressure from the Trump administration, and its DOGE counterparts, to slash staff and acquiesce to White House control.

In February, Trump signed an executive order which intended to give him more power over other independent agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission, which oversees markets, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which insures bank deposits. He wants all of those agencies to put regulatory work through his administration.

In addition to the thousands of federal workers ousted by DOGE, Trump fired high-ranking officials at independent agencies and any other offices that he perceives as opposing his administration's agenda. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the National Labor Relations Board and, most recently, the Library of Congress were hit by high-level firings.

Many of those firings are being challenged in court over the claim those firings were illegal.

Trumka and Hoehn-Saric say their firings are illegal. Trumka is promising his own legal action.

"I will continue protecting the American people from harm through that time. The President would like to end this nation's long history of independent agencies, so he's chosen to ignore the law and pretend independence doesn't exist. I'll see him in court," Trumka wrote. "CPSC's lifesaving work is far too important to take this lying down."

