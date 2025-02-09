© 2025 88.5 FM WYSU
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit to discuss Palestinian developments

By Jerome Socolovsky
Published February 9, 2025 at 6:13 AM EST
People head towards their homes in the Shijaiyah neighborhood, Gaza City, on January 28, 2025. Displaced Palestinians return following a ceasefire, finding their neighborhoods in ruins.
Youssef Alzanoun
/
AFP via Getty
TEL AVIV, Israel — Egypt announced Sunday it would host a summit of Arab leaders later in the month, amid alarm in the region over President Trump's proposals regarding the future of Gaza.

A statement by the Egyptian foreign ministry says the summit is being called in response to a Palestinian request.

It said the leaders will gather on Feb. 27 to discuss "the new and dangerous developments in the Palestinian issue."

Arab states have rejected Trump's recent comments about relocating Gaza's residents and creating a "Riviera of the Middle East" there, as have Palestinian leaders.

Trump made the proposal Tuesday when he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington D.C. Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday, Trump said he viewed the proposal as "a real estate transaction, where we'll be an investor in that part of the world." He added that he was in "no rush to do anything."

Several countries also condemned a suggestion by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — that Saudi Arabia has enough land for a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu appeared to be joking in response to a slip by an Israeli TV interviewer, but his words reverberated through the region at a time when tensions are running high.

Jerome Socolovsky
Jerome Socolovsky is NPR's Audio Journalism Trainer. During a career of more than three decades, mostly overseas, he has covered major events such as 1994 civil war in Yemen, the 2011 Egyptian revolution, the Lockerbie airliner bombing trial and international war crimes proceedings in The Hague. As NPR's correspondent in Madrid, he reported on the 2004 Madrid commuter rail attacks and the immigration crisis on Europe's southern border. Socolovsky has been an editor at Morning Edition, and on the National, International and Culture Desks at NPR. Prior to that, he was a reporter for the Associated Press and the Voice of America and served as Editor-in-Chief of Religion News Service from 2015-2018.