© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A plane has caught fire at a South Korean airport and rescue work is underway

By The Associated Press
Published December 28, 2024 at 8:08 PM EST

SEOUL, South Korea — A plane with malfunctioning landing gear veered off the runway, hit a fence and caught fire Sunday at an airport in southern South Korea, according to the emergency office and local media.

South Korean media reported the fire left more than 20 people either dead or injured, but the emergency office said it couldn't immediately confirm the reported casualties. It said two people were evacuated to safety.

The office said the fire was put out and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the Jeju Air passenger plane at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan. It said the plane with about 180 people was returning from Bangkok.

Yonhap news agency reported the plane veered off the runway and collided with a fence. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the fire.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR National News
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]