The Best of 2024: Our favorite movies, TV, books, music and games, all in one place

Published December 13, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST
Image credits: Shogun - Katie Yu/FX; Astro Bot - Sony Interactive Entertainment; Chappell Roan - Elizabeth Gillis/NPR; James - Doubleday; Challengers - Niko Tavernise/Amazon MGM Studios

The volume and variety of great art in 2024 could set your mind reeling. But don't worry: We spent the year getting overwhelmed so you don't have to. NPR's staff consumed culture in every imaginable form, and now that the end of the year is upon us, we've gathered all of our favorites right here. Dig into the lists below wherever you feel like starting — the best songs and albums, our favorite video games, TV shows and movies that hooked us and, of course, the books we loved — and then come back and sample something new. The rewards are nearly endless.

