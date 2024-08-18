The DNC starts Monday. Here’s what you need to know

The Democratic National Convention will kick off Monday in Chicago, one month after Republicans held their convention in Milwaukee. Democratic organizers have had to rework programming entirely for the DNC after President Biden dropped out of the race in late July and endorsed Vice President Harris to replace him on the ticket.

But leaders within the DNC say they are harnessing that energy the Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have brought into the race, and that they hope to keep the momentum going at this week’s convention and beyond.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the convention?

The convention will be held from Monday, Aug. 19, until Thursday, Aug. 22. Convention programming will be aired from the United Center in Chicago live from 6:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Monday, and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET for all other days.

What are we going to see this week?

Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the convention, including about 4,000 delegates.

Democrats hope to present themselves as fully unified behind Harris and Walz after divisions in the party arose over Biden’s presidential bid in July following his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will welcome Democrats to the host city in speeches on Monday and Tuesday respectively. The convention will stream events on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok as part of an effort to expand its reach to younger voters and online influencers.

What will the message be?

The theme of the convention is “For the People, For Our Future.” Democrats are going to argue that a Harris-Walz ticket is in the best interest of the American people and their freedoms and future, while putting the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration on display. The Harris campaign will also contrast their ticket with Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who they say would pull America backward.

The daily themes reflect that broader message:

Monday: “For the People”

Tuesday: “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday: “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday: “For Our Future”

What’s going to happen each day?

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images / Getty Images Workers set up balloons before they are lifted above the floor of the United Center for the DNC on Friday in Chicago. The official programming begins Monday.

Planners for the Democratic National Convention have yet to announce the full speakers’ list for each night.

Harris will arrive at the convention shortly after a bus tour through Pennsylvania over the weekend. She’ll also hold a rally Tuesday in Milwaukee, the same city where Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination last month. The bus tour and the Milwaukee event are clear indicators from the Harris campaign that they’re keen on campaigning aggressively in so-called blue wall states that could help clinch the presidency.

But one of the biggest items traditionally on the to-do list for a convention — to officially nominate the party’s pick for president — has already been sorted after delegates convened for a virtual roll call vote earlier this month to get ahead of ballot certification deadlines in Ohio. While Harris is technically already the nominee, the DNC will have to certify the vote, and Harris will formally accept the nomination by the end of the week’s events.

Harris and Walz, along with key Democratic leaders, are expected to further lay out their policy vision, including on their stances on price gouging and expanding the child tax credit, which they unveiled last week.

Who will be there?

There are going to be some political heavyweights speaking, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the two top Democrats in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will also speak at the convention.

Additionally, Veep actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus will host a panel with the Democratic Governors Association centered on female governors in the U.S.

The Republican National Convention was only a month ago. What’s changed since then?

So much. The Republicans were more united than ever during their convention, which was just days after Trump survived an assassination attempt. Biden was still in the race, and the Trump campaign was taking advantage of the divisions Democrats were facing over Biden’s bid.

But the tide seems to have changed in the Democrats’ favor — at least for now. There’s enthusiasm for Harris’ campaign in ways that Biden’s never had, and that’s reflected in the fact that Harris has gained ground in the same battleground states that Biden was behind in.

What kind of counterprogramming should we expect from the Trump campaign?

The Trump campaign announced Saturday that Vance, Trump’s running mate, will hold a press conference Tuesday on crime and safety in Kenosha, Wis., the same city where the shooting of Jacob Blake sparked civil unrest and mass protests in 2020.

Advisers to the Trump campaign also said in a press call Friday to expect more in the coming days on Trump and Vance’s policy plans.

How do I tune into the convention?

Visit NPR.org for live video, analysis and fact-checking; listen to and watch NPR's special coverage on many public radio stations.

