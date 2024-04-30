Protesters at Columbia University have begun occupying a campus building

Protesters began occupying buildings at Columbia University early Tuesday morning, after the school asked them the day before to voluntarily disperse from an encampment set up in support of Palestinians.

Protesters began climbing into open windows at John Jay Hall, a dormitory, and students entered Hamilton Hall, an academic building and began moving furniture to a balcony, reported WKCR, the university radio station.

University officials were not immediately available for comment. Though its public safety department was actively responding. In a statement, it urged people to avoid coming to the Morningside campus on Tuesday if they could.

The New York Police Department said at about 2:15 a.m. that it had officers stationed outside the university, but not on school grounds, in case the situation escalated. It did not specify the number of officers in the area.

Columbia set several deadlines to reach an agreement with demonstrators about the encampment, as the school said it violates school policies, is a threat to campus safety, a disturbance to Jewish students and students trying to study and sleep.

Yet, no resolution was made to dismantle the tents.

"[Academic leaders and student organizers] in these discussions put forward robust and thoughtful offers and worked in good faith to reach common ground,"Columbia President Minouche Shafik said Monday. "We thank them all for their diligent work, long hours, and careful effort and wish they had reached a different outcome."

Demonstrators are protesting in support of Palestinians amid the war between Israel and Hamas, and they are calling for Columbia to sever its investments and business dealings with Israeli companies.

Columbia said Monday it would not do that, but it did say the school's Advisory Committee for Socially Responsible Investing will start reviewing new proposals from students. It is also pledging to make a list of its investments available to students, as well as provide resources toward health and education in Gaza.

However, the parties did agree that protests will be paused until after reading day, exams and commencement, as Shafik urged the Columbia community to consider that the class of 2024 did not get to have their high school commencement ceremonies in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After that, students will need to submit an application at least two days before having a protest, which will be held in designated areas, Shafik said.

Shafik said Columbia has supported protests and vigils that happened earlier in the year, as they were peaceful and didn't disturb campus operations.

But she added the encampment has caused an "unwelcoming environment" and "hostile environment" for Jewish students, and violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlaws discrimination at schools that receive federal funding.

"Antisemitic language and actions are unacceptable and calls for violence are simply abhorrent," she said. "I know that many of our Jewish students, and other students as well, have found the atmosphere intolerable in recent weeks. Many have left campus, and that is a tragedy. To those students and their families, I want to say to you clearly: You are a valued part of the Columbia community. This is your campus too."

Shafik, who has been under fire for her handling of the protests, said she is committed to keeping community members physically safe and shielding them from harassment and discrimination, while allowing them to freely speak, which must mean respecting others' right to do so as well.

"One group's rights to express their views cannot come at the expense of another group's right to speak, teach, and learn," she said.

