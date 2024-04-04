The perfect celestial soundtrack to the total solar eclipse

Updated April 5, 2024 at 9:51 AM ET

If you're lucky enough to find yourself in the path of totality Monday you'll likely be tempted to focus on the visual experience, but what about the soundtrack to set the mood?

The team at St. Louis Public Radio has curated an eclipse-themed playlist to accompany your watch party or viewing adventure, featuring some obvious classics, punny perfection, and celestially code jams suited for your celebration.

"Music for an Eclipse" track list from St. Louis Public Radio

"Night And Day" - Hot Chip

"Supernova" - Liz Phair

"Black Moon Spell" - King Tuff

"Sunlight" - Meat Wave

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" - Bonnie Tyler

"Eclipse" - Pink Floyd

"Ain't No Sunshine" - Bill Withers

"Staring at the Sun" - TV On The Radio

"Staring at the Sun (feat. Sophie Hintze)" - LCAW

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Black Hole Sun" - Soundgarden

"Moonage Daydream" - David Bowie

"Dancing in the Moonlight" - King Harvest

"Sun Is Shining" - Bob Marley & The Wailers

"Red Moon" - Whitney

"Da-Doo" - Little Shop of Horrors soundtrack

"Darkness On The Face Of The Earth" - Willie Nelson

"Astronomy (8th Light)" - Black Star, Weldon Irvine

"Luna Llena" - Elvis Crespo

"I'll Shoot The Moon" - Tom Waits

"On The Sunny Side Of The Street" - Billie Holiday

"Sun-Earth Rock" - Sun Ra

"Here Comes The Sun" - The Beatles

"Mr. Moonlight" - The Beatles

"Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" - Elton John

"Clair de Lune" - Kamasi Washington

"Day 'N' Nite (nightmare)" - Kid Cudi



As for totality? You'll only have a few minutes to enjoy the total eclipse, so pick your favorite track — or connect with all your senses and enjoy the eerie chill and sudden silence of the world in the glow of the ghostly white ring of the sun still visible.

NPR's Emily Alfin Johnson produced this piece.

