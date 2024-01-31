Elmo takes a turn as a therapist after asking 'How is everybody doing?'

At first glance it might have looked like a run-of-the-mill social media check-in: "How is everybody doing?"

But the message came from Elmo — the furry red friend to kids, Muppets, and anyone else. And Elmo is known, on Sesame Street and beyond, for his capacity to care.

So the responses flooded in on X and Instagram, Threads and Facebook, and conversations sparked on Reddit and elsewhere. People unburdened themselves, and Elmo took it all in. On X alone, Elmo's question received 180 million views by midday Wednesday.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

Responses to Elmo on Friday and Monday differ wildly

One of Elmo's earliest check-in messages was posted on Threads, where Elmo asked last Friday how people were doing.

"Just on my way to buy some BALSAMIC VINIGUH," came one popular reply — to which Elmo responded, "Elmo hopes it's yummy!"

"I'm doing ok! Hope you are too!" said another commenter, getting the reply, "Elmo loves you!"

Other notes wished everyone a happy Friday. But then the weekend was over. And when Elmo echoed his question on X and other platforms Monday morning, things took a turn.

"Not well Elmo they done raised rent and everything at this point I'm coming to live with u on sesame Street," Babygirl Whroway told Elmo on Facebook.

"Elmo would love that! #neighbors!" the Muppet responded.

"Elmo I'm having a rough time. Love you though," weatherwoman1213 said on Instagram.

"Elmo hopes you doing okay. Elmo loves you today and every day," he replied.

On X, people aired litanies of personal and relationship problems and more general angst. They spoke about being tired, broke and unsure how to improve things, and feeling disconnected from others.

As a user named Becky said of the massive response, people were "trauma dumping so hard on elmo the official sesame street account had to tweet out mental health resources," adding, "god help us."

A recurring theme also popped up, as adults remarked on how affirming it was to connect with Elmo and his friends.

"All the love to the Sesame Street team for still taking care of all us grown children," a commenter wrote on Instagram. "We may be chronologically outside the demographic, but we really never left the Street. Thank you."

President Biden weighed in late Tuesday, stating, "Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it."

Is Elmo a gifted therapist?

In his responses this week — and let's be honest, in most moments since he was introduced in the 1980s — Elmo showed that he exemplifies three of the most important attributes of a therapist, as defined by the influential 20th century psychologist Carl Rogers, the driving force behind "person-centered" therapy.

Rogers' list starts with congruence, meaning authenticity and genuineness — being real. The other two core qualities for a therapist, he said, are acceptance that comes from unconditional positive regard, and empathy that comes from understanding another person.

While Elmo hasn't been able to reply to every message on his accounts, his responses are winning praise. Consider his answer to a student on Instagram who told him this week, "I don't wanna go to class Elmo, I need words of encouragement."

"You can do it! Try to make a new friend today!" Elmo told them. "That will make class extra fun and tomorrow you will be extra excited to see them!"

To that, another user replied, "bro that's actually such a good advice lol."

In many cases, commenters on the replies showed people sharing positive messages and practical advice with each other, encouraging people who are struggling to keep sharing, and working to make things better.

They are words we all need to say, and messages we need to hear. And in one short message, Elmo reminded us to make time for each other, and listen.

"Wow! Elmo is glad he asked!" Elmo said on Tuesday, as responses to his question continued to pour in. "Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤ #EmotionalWellBeing."

Elmo's been there, too

A Muppet's life might seem like an eternally happy mix of friends, music and community spirit, but Elmo has struggled. His honesty about dealing with challenges is part of what makes him so relatable to young kids, who share his excitement about the novelties of life and his frustration when things don't go his way.

Consider Elmo's rocky relationship with Rocco, his friend Zoe's famous (and in some quarters, infamous) pet rock. With his intense feelings, Elmo hasn't always shown patience in navigating his friend's attachment to an inanimate object. Video of a 2004 clash between the friends over a cookie reserved for Rocco went viral in recent years; their complex dynamic even provoked a Lacanian psychoanalysis.

"Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious," Elmo tweeted in 2022, uncorking another front in the dispute. And once again, the red rascal's message sounded far beyond Sesame Street's brownstones.

Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

"Yes, my friend," the actor Dwayne Johnson replied. "This Rock devours cookies. All kinds of cookies." He added, "Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I'm coming to Sesame Street to kick ass and eat cookies."

For the record, that didn't sit well with Cookie Monster, who isn't one for letting things go — especially if the things in question are cookies. The blue cookie enthusiast eagerly accepted The Rock's challenge.

As Elmo caused a new sensation by asking how people are doing, other famous Sesame Street residents also chimed in. Cookie Monster made a particularly solid offer: "Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies."

