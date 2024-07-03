WYSU Bus Trip to Blossom Music Center!

WYSU Bus Trip to Hear the Cleveland Orchestra!

Join WYSU-FM for a bus trip to hear the Cleveland Orchestra at the Blossom Music Center, on Saturday, August 17. The concert will feature Peter Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony and Robert Schumann's Piano Concerto. Space is limited on our bus, so reserve your space today! Click HERE to buy tickets.

Blossom Music Center Event Details:

Meet at WYSU-FM (Melnick Hall, 655 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44502) at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17.

Parking option A: Park behind Melnick Hall (use the drive on the north side of the building with NO gate).

Parking option B: Park across the street at the MVHS Arms Museum parking lot (648 Wick Ave).

Bus departs at 4:30pm, sharp! Concert tickets will be distributed as we board the bus.

We will arrive at Blossom Music Center at approximately 5:30pm. Bus parking at Blossom will be very close to the venue!

Picnic, on your own, from 6:00-7:00pm in the picnic table area.

Concert from 7:00-9:00pm.

Depart Blossom immediately after concert.

Arrive back in Youngstown at Melnick Hall at approximately 10:30pm.

Please call 330.941.3363 with questions.

