CIFF48 - The 48th Cleveland International Film Festival

The 48th Cleveland International Film Festival will take place April 3 – 13, 2024 at Playhouse Square, followed by CIFF48 Streams April 14 – 21, 2024 taking place online. Nearly 360 films will be part of this year’s robust lineup, and the Festival will welcome more than 350 guest filmmakers who will be on-hand for in-person post-film Q&As. CIFF48 program details will be available at clevelandfilm.org beginning Friday, March 8th. Tickets will go on sale to CIFF Members on Friday, March 15th, and to the general public on Friday, March 22nd. For more information about CIFF48 at Playhouse Square and CIFF48 Streams, please visit clevelandfilm.org.