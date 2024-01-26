WYSU is Hiring an Associate Director!

WYSU has an opening for a full-time Associate Director (Program Director). The successful candidate will:



Coordinate and oversee the day-to-day programming and operations of a federally licensed, university operated public radio station.

Oversee, coordinate, and administer a range of programming, operational, and administrative activities in direct support of the delivery of 24-hour radio programming by the station.

Be responsible for the on-air sound of WYSU-FM.

Supervise and maintain the skill level of on-air announcing staff.

Supervise the daily radio programming and operations.

A more detailed job description; including qualifications, salary range, and how to apply, is available HERE.