© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WYSU is Hiring an Associate Director!

WYSU
Published January 26, 2024 at 11:42 AM EST
WYSU is hiring!
WYSU-FM

WYSU has an opening for a full-time Associate Director (Program Director). The successful candidate will:

  • Coordinate and oversee the day-to-day programming and operations of a federally licensed, university operated public radio station.
  • Oversee, coordinate, and administer a range of programming, operational, and administrative activities in direct support of the delivery of 24-hour radio programming by the station.
  • Be responsible for the on-air sound of WYSU-FM.
  • Supervise and maintain the skill level of on-air announcing staff.
  • Supervise the daily radio programming and operations.

A more detailed job description; including qualifications, salary range, and how to apply, is available HERE.
Featured Articles