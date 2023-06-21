WYSU is hiring an Assistant Director!

© 2023 88.5 FM WYSU
Published June 21, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT
WYSU-FM has a full-time position opening for an assistant director.

The assistant director will host a daily classical music program on WYSU, and will oversee the on-air presentation of all of the station's classical music programming. Other responsibilities include assisting the station director, associate director, and coordinator in all areas of station operation.

A link to a detailed job posting, including qualifications, salary range, and how to apply, is available HERE.

