WYSU is hiring an Assistant Director!
WYSU-FM has a full-time position opening for an assistant director.
The assistant director will host a daily classical music program on WYSU, and will oversee the on-air presentation of all of the station's classical music programming. Other responsibilities include assisting the station director, associate director, and coordinator in all areas of station operation.
A link to a detailed job posting, including qualifications, salary range, and how to apply, is available HERE.