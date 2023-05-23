© 2023 88.5 FM WYSU
YSU Board of Trustees to meet on May 25 at 2:30 p.m.

WYSU
Published May 23, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
The YSU Board of Trustees will conduct a Special Meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, in the Board Meeting Room, first floor, Tod Hall, on the YSU campus.

The purpose of the special meeting is to consider and/or take action upon global trustee election, board officer election, presidential search, and collective bargaining negotiations with one or more employee bargaining units and such other matters as may properly come before the Board of Trustees.

This meeting is open to the public.

