Letter from YSU Interim President Dr. Helen Lafferty regarding Senate Bill 83

I want to take a moment to share with you a letter that was sent from the Inter-University Council of Ohio (IUC) on behalf of the state of Ohio's 14 public universities and posted to the IUC's website today. This letter regarding Senate Bill 83 was sent to State Senator Jerry Cirino, Chair of the Senate Workforce and Higher Education Committee and outlines the concerns of the IUC institutions with SB83.

Yours sincerely,

Helen K. Lafferty, Ph.D.

Interim President

Youngstown State University