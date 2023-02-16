© 2023 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
YSU Board of Trustees Meetings: March 2023

WYSU
Published February 16, 2023
The YSU Board of Trustees
YSU
/

The Youngstown State University (YSU) Board of Trustees Institutional Engagement Committee meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 1 at 2:30 pm; and the General Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 10:00 am. Both meetings will be held in the Board Meeting Room on the first floor of Tod Hall, on the YSU campus. The YSU Board of Trustees could address WYSU business at these meetings. The meetings are open to the public.

More information is available on the YSU Board of Trustees website.

