YSU Pipino Performing Arts Series presents Dance Theatre of Harlem

The YSU Donald P. Pipino Performing Arts Series and WYSU present Dance Theatre of Harlem, on Wednesday, February 12th, at 8:00 pm, in Powers Auditorium, at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown.

For 50 years, Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) has provided access to ballet for all. Comprised of an international touring company, a training school, and a celebrated arts education and community engagement program—Dancing Through Barriers®—DTH demonstrates the power of art to transform lives. Compelled to make a positive impact following the assassination of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the legendary Arthur Mitchell started a school with his teacher, Karel Shook. Mitchell’s idea was to offer children in the Harlem neighborhood where he grew up the opportunity to change their futures by challenging themselves against the rigors of a classical art form. Through performance, training and education, the impact of DTH continues to be felt across the globe.

Tickets are available on-line HERE, or through the DeYor box office at 330-744-0264. Join us!