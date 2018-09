Bill Bondine Music presents Jazz All Stars, a concert featuring renowned YSU alumni, on Sunday September 16, at 2:00pm, in the Ford Family Recital Hall of the DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngstown. The concert is a tribute to Tony Leonardi, the architect of YSU's jazz program. Featured artists will be trumpeter Sean Jones, and saxophonist Ralh Lalama, with bassist Phil Palombi, pianist James Weidman, and drummer Daryl Pellegrini.

Tickets at deyorpac.org or (330) 744-0264.