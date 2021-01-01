YSU Board of Trustees Meetings on March 3 and March 4

The YSU Board of Trustees Institutional Engagement Committee meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 3 at 12:30 pm in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center, on the YSU campus. The Board's General Meeting will be held in a virtual format on Thursday, March 4 at 10:00 am, and will be available for viewing on the Board of Trustees' website. The YSU Board of Trustees could address WYSU business at these meetings. The meetings are open to the public.

For more information, visit the YSU Board of Trustees' website HERE.