Youngstown Symphony Celebrates America November 4

For the next Classics concert, The Youngstown Symphny Orchestra performs the Grofe Canyon Suite against the breathtaking panoramic photography of the Grand Canyon.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown. The stirring tribute to American composers features the work of Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber, and John Williams. Call or visit the box office to purchase tickets during regular business hours, or buy online 24/7 right here. All tickets are reserved seating.