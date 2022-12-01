WYSU Winter 2022 Advisory Board Meeting

The next WYSU-FM Advisory Board Meeting will be held on Thursday, 1 December 2022 at 4:00 p.m. WYSU invites members of the public to attend this meeting either in person in the WYSU studios in Melnick Hall on the YSU campus, or via Webex. The meeting is open to the public.

The information for attending the meeting virtually, via Webex, is as follows: