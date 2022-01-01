WYSU is a sponsor of Lit Youngstown's 2022 Fall Literary Festival

WYSU is proud to be a sponsor of Lit Youngstown's 6th annual Fall Literary Festival October 20-22, featuring nearly 100 writers, educators, scholars, editors, filmmakers, program directors and booksellers from throughout the U.S. This year's festival concludes with the screening of The Place That Makes Us, a documentary about Youngstown, Saturday, October 22 at 7:00 at the Youngstown Playhouse. The film screening is free and open to the public and will be followed by a panel discussion with business owner Nate Offerdahl, educator Bill Mullane, and YSU Economics Professor AJ Sumell. More information is available HERE.