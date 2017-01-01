WYSU HOLIDAY PARTY AT VERNON'S!

WYSU invites all supporting members and underwriters to a holiday happy hour just for them!

The party is happening Wednesday, November 29, at 5:30 until 8 at Vernon's Restaurant -- that is the original Vernon's at 720 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles. Music by Esto Jazz, complimentary appetizers, door prizes, and a cash bar are all part of the fun! So is socializing with WYSU friends and fans of public radio.

It is our way of saying thanks for supporting us, so come by for the duration, or for a few minutes -- we would love to see you! You can RSVP to 330-941-3363 x1777, or tlperry01@ysu.edu by November 27. And remember, the party is free for all current WYSU members! If you are not a member, become one now by clicking here!