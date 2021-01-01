WYSU is hiring a Broadcast Engineer

88.5 WYSU-FM, the public radio service of Youngstown State University, and a charter National Public Radio (NPR) affiliate station, has a full-time job opening for a Broadcast Engineer.

Details about the position, including how to apply, are available HERE.

WYSU's Mission Statement:

WYSU-FM is non-commercial, listener-supported public radio, committed to being our community’s leading source for trusted, in-depth news; engaging conversation; and music that stimulates the mind and spirit.

YSU Equal Opportunity Statement:

Youngstown State University does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, disability, age, religion or veteran/military status in its programs and activities. Please visit www.ysu.edu/ada-accessibility for contact information for persons designated to handle questions about this policy.