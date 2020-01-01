WYSU Coronavirus Statement

The spread of the coronavirus across our nation, the states of Ohio and Pennsylvania, and the WYSU service area, has created a very stressful environment for all of us.

During these trying times, 88.5 WYSU-FM is dedicated to keeping its listeners fully informed by providing them with the trusted, in depth, and up-to-date information they need to know.

We are committed to providing timely, responsible, and quality coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. To that end, we are broadcasting: a Mahoning Matters coronavirus update at four after each hour throughout the day, YSU COVID-19 updates as available, Business Journal Daily Buzz stories at 4:44 and 5:44 p.m., and, of course, quality NPR News coronavirus coverage throughout the day.

Moreover, during these difficult days, WYSU is adhering to Gov. Mike DeWine’s protocols for businesses by taking aggressive action to protect our staff and the WYSU workplace against coronavirus. To facilitate this, our staff is working remotely whenever possible.

Finally, to protect our listeners, members, staff, students, and volunteers, we are following the guidance of the CDC, and have temporarily suspended all WYSU in-person events, including: our spring donor drive, our sponsored community events, and our listener appreciation events. When the time is right, we look forward to rescheduling all of these popular and important events.

Thank you for making 88.5 WYSU your source for trusted, in-depth news, engaging conversation, and music that stimulates your mind and spirit. We could not do any of this without your listenership and your generous support.